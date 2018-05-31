Jose Louis Estrada, 93 of Findlay passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

He was born on July 27, 1924 in Leon, Mexico. Louis married Guadalupe Estrada and they divorced. He then married Juaquina Quina Velasquez and they enjoyed 40 years of marriage before her passing on May 31, 2013.

He is survived by twelve children: Dave (Mary Ellen) Estrada of Toledo, Fred (Karen) Estrada, Roberta Estrada, Carla Estrada, all of Fostoria, Lydia Estrada of Florida, Cecilia Estrada of Dayton, Gloria Faz of Findlay, Kathy (Richard) Lee of Tiffin, Mary Terry of Tiffin, Juan (Deborah) Velasquez of Grosse Pointe Park, MI, Dodie (Larry) Bour of Tiffin and Livier “Bebe” (Doug) Parent of Findlay.

He was preceded in death by three children: Romelia Estrada, Louis Estrada and Christina Velasquez and two sisters, Carmen and Maria Estrada.

Louis retired from Chrysler Corporation after 30 years of service. He was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan, loved music and reading but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Louis also enjoyed traveling back to Mexico every year, was a great story teller and enjoyed Mogen David Wine. He was very proud of his appearance and would always dress sharp.

Louis was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

A funeral mass will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, 323 N. Wood St. Fostoria. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments