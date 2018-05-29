Lorraine V. Cuthrell, 77, of Fostoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Toledo.

She was born February 17, 1941 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to the late Paul and Lula Mae (Brown) McClure.

Lorraine is survived by three children, Brenda (David) Neal, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Roy (Rena) Richardson Jr., of Columbus, OH, and Charles (Valerie) Richardson Sr., of Rochester, New York; two brothers, William McClure, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Theodore (Carrie) Weldon, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friends, Jewel Gynn, Mary Gamble, and Curtis Dixie.

Lorraine was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and Higher Ground Ministries in Fostoria. A “fashionista,” she loved to go shopping, and she LOVED and wore hats. She was an avid reader and a wonderful conversationalist, as well as a great listener. Lorraine was also a fantastic cook and she loved to gamble. She retired from Honeywell where she was a floor inspector from 1976-1995.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

