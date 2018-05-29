Lorraine V. Cuthrell
Lorraine V. Cuthrell, 77, of Fostoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Toledo.
She was born February 17, 1941 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to the late Paul and Lula Mae (Brown) McClure.
Lorraine is survived by three children, Brenda (David) Neal, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Roy (Rena) Richardson Jr., of Columbus, OH, and Charles (Valerie) Richardson Sr., of Rochester, New York; two brothers, William McClure, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Theodore (Carrie) Weldon, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friends, Jewel Gynn, Mary Gamble, and Curtis Dixie.
Lorraine was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and Higher Ground Ministries in Fostoria. A “fashionista,” she loved to go shopping, and she LOVED and wore hats. She was an avid reader and a wonderful conversationalist, as well as a great listener. Lorraine was also a fantastic cook and she loved to gamble. She retired from Honeywell where she was a floor inspector from 1976-1995.
Memorial contributions may be considered to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.