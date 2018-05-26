Sandra K. Drain, 74 of Bloomdale, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the Toledo Hospital.

She was born July 27, 1943 in Norfolk, VA to Charles & M. Grace (Webb) Bowman.

She is survived by his sons, Darrin (Terri) Drain of Bloomdale, Ted Drain of Wayne and Ralph Drain of Bowling Green; brother, Charles (Martha Adams) Bowman of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Tory, Andrew, Hayden and Quinci Drain, Eathon, Sarah, Travis and Andrew Patton, Theodore and Jewleahia Welch; and great-grandchildren, Elayna Drain and Charlie and Serenity Patton.

She is preceded in death by her parents. Sandra loved playing Bingo and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was the most caring and giving person anyone could have met.

Memorial visitation will be held Monday, May 28, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Memorials can be made to St. Catherine’s Manor, Fostoria.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

