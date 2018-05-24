Christopher L. Epley, 33 of Reynoldsburg, Ottawa and formerly Fostoria, passed away Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Mount Carmel East General Hospital, Columbus.

He was born July 31, 1984 in Findlay to Kenneth J. and Janette M. (Tornow) Epley.

Surviving are his grandparents, John and Mary Tornow of Port Clinton; mother, Janette M. Epley of Fostoria; father, Kenneth J. Epley of Hilliard; sisters, Crystal (Jesse Williams) Epley of Hilliard and Anna Epley of Hilliard; and nephews, Benjamin Cochran and Ryan Onderi.

He was also preceded in death by grandparents, Richard and Bonnie Joann Epley.

Chris was a 2006 graduate of Ohio State School for the Blind. While at OSSB, he was very active in music; often singing and playing the drums. After graduation, he worked at Seneca Re-Ads Industries, Fostoria, before relocating to Ottawa, where he enjoyed playing basketball with the Bobcats and being active at Brookhill Industries.

He was involved with the Special Olympics (relay race) and was DJ of the year from hosting on the radio; something in which he was very proud of. He loved sports especially the Indians, Cavaliers, THE Ohio State Buckeyes and the Steelers. He also enjoyed Nascar racing.

Chris managed to put a smile on everyone’s face that he knew. He had the ability to light up an entire room through song. He is a shining light that will definitely be missed in this world.

Visitation is Friday, May 25, 2018 from 12-2 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St, Fostoria, OH 44830. Services will take place at 2 p.m. with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding.

Memorials are suggested to Grove City Buddy Ball, Inc. or Seneca Re-Ads Industries, Fostoria, c/o the funeral home.

