Neva J. Alban, 91 of Upper Sandusky, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

She was born Oct. 12, 1926 in Wyandot County to the late Harry W. and Hazel (Tilton) Alspach. She married Wilbur E. Alban on Jan. 10, 1958 and he died Feb. 28, 2007.

Mrs. Alban is survived by her children, William “Pat” (Martha) Denney Jr. of Upper Sandusky and Connie Denney (Fred) Gillen of Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service will take place at noon Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Kathleen Shuck officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10: a.m. to noon Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church or Hospice of Wyandot County.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church or Hospice of Wyandot County.

