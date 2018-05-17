Holly A. McConnell

Holly Allyn McConnell, 55 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at her home.

She was born on September 9, 1962 in Fostoria, Ohio, to William and Margie (Rothgeb) Risner.

Surviving is her mother, Margie J. Risner of Fostoria; brothers, John Keith (Lois) Risner and Leonard (Deb) Risner, both of Tiffin; and sister, Joyce Ann (Jim) Lintner of Fostoria.

She is preceded in death by her father; and brother, Owen Risner.

Holly loved her nieces and nephews as her own children. She opened her home and her heart to them and made a lasting impression on each one. She truly welcomed a drop-in visit or joke-filled phone call.

Holly was a 1980 graduate of Fostoria High School and attended Terra Community for Graphic Design.

She was an accomplished musician and could play several instruments. She shared her talents and love of music with thousands of people over a nearly 40-year span. She played in several bands over the years and wrote, recorded and performed originals as well as covers. She had an amazing range and a memorable style that touched people.

She was extremely active in the local Dry Haven A.A. program. She honored her sobriety by paying it forward as a caring and honest sponsor, with a “no B.S.” approach.

Holly loved all things Halloween — the spookier and scarier the better! She enjoyed the thrill of showing off her extensive costume and mask collection to anyone who dared to look.

She loved animals of all shapes and sizes and would dutifully care for a stray or injured animal. She had a vibrant zest for life that included lots of laughs, chocolate, pasta and ice cream.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 18, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Chaplain Meg Knape officiating.

Visitation will be two hours prior to services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria, Ohio

Special thanks to her dear friend Mary who cared for her until the end, and to Joy, Shanna and the Bridge Hospice Team for their loving gentle care and support. Your efforts were her comfort.

In her continuing quest to save the animals, Holly has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ASPCA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

