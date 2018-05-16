Oscar Massie Jr., 71 of Fostoria, passed away at 6:12 p.m. Monday, May 14, 2018 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

He was born January 24, 1947 in Ironton to the late Oscar and Goldie (McGlone) Massie Sr.

Surviving are six children, Rebecca Massie of Ironton, Terry (Raquel) Massie of Kenton, Randy (Amy) Massie of Alvada, and Michael (Emily Herr) Massie, Charlotte Massie and Matthew Massie, all of Fostoria; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, George (Shirley) Massie of Rush, KY, and Frank (Ann) Massie of Proctorville; former wife, Shelia Jenkins of Ironton; and former wife and companion, Jennie Birch of Fostoria.

Oscar was a lifelong trucker, having driven for SAIA LTL & Freight, Pruitt Trucking and The Connection Company.

Visitation is Friday, May 18, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. James Sharrett presiding. Burial will follow in Scott-Trinity Cemetery, Risingsun, with a luncheon and gathering then taking place at Scott-Trinity United Methodist Church.

Memorials are suggested to Bridge Hospice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments