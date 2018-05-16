Alyce M. Dennis

Alyce Margaret Dennis, 92 of Carey, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 3:55 a.m. at The Independence House in Fostoria.

Born on September 25, 1925 in Findlay, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Clark “Dick” and Evelynne (Carter) Dennis. She was married and divorced.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey.

Graveside service will be Friday, May 18, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay with Pastor Karen Farr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carey Senior Depot, Carey Food Pantry or Dorcas Carey Library and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, Ohio 43316.

