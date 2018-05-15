Rosina L. Might

Rosina Loretta (Bugner) Might, 94, died March 19, 2018 at St. George Village, a retirement community in Roswell, Georgia.

Born June 30, 1923 to John Bugner and Anna (Hoffbauer) Bugner, Rosina grew up on a farm in Alvada, Ohio, the youngest of nine children. She married Gerald Might while he was an aviation cadet during WWII. As a military wife for 27 years, she lived in Alabama, Indiana, Texas, Florida, Ohio, Illinois, England and Georgia.

Rosina was a loving mother who always put her family first. Her life’s work was doing for others. Everywhere she lived, Rosina became an active member in the military community, the school and the church, giving numerous volunteer hours to those in need. She loved sharing good times with others and made deep, lasting friendships throughout her life. She was strong and resilient, enduring difficulties with abundant faith and unfailing optimism.

Rosina is survived by her daughters, Malinda and husband Scott Mitchell of San Francisco, CA, and Shirley and husband Robert Bachus of Marietta, GA.; her sons, Lt. Col. (ret) Robert Might and wife Judy Might of Great Falls, VA, and Thomas and wife Diane Might of Park City, Utah; eleven grandchildren, Mark and Andrew Mitchell, Eric, Matthew, Daniel, John, Anthony and Natalie Might, Kelly Might Wilson, Michelle Brown Smith and Katie Might Zdradzinski; and 14 great grandchildren who have wonderful memories of visiting her at Lake Nottely in Blairsville, GA.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Lt. Col. Ret. Gerald Might Junior; her parents; her five brothers:, Joseph, Albert, Frank, Ray and Julius Bugner; and her three sisters, Emma Lafontaine, Clara Michels and Estella Logsdon.

Visitation will be Friday, May 18, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Hoening & Son Funeral Home 133, W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Chapel in Alvada, Ohio, with Rev. Tim Kummerer presiding.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in memory of Rosina Might to St. George Village, 11350 Woodstock Road, Roswell, Georgia, 30075.

