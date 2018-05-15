Robert Paul “Bob” Hoover, 70, of Bradenton, Florida, and formerly of Fostoria, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2017.

He was born December 13, 1946 to Robert J. and Josephine (Malone) Hoover in Fostoria. He married Bonnie Kaye Betts on January 21, 1967 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church.

He graduated from St. Wendelin High School in 1964 and received a B.A. degree from Tiffin University in 1966. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier after 30 years.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; two sons, Steven Paul of Bradenton and Keith Allan (Pamela) of Orlando; three grandchildren, Camden, Myra and Elijah Hoover; mother, Josephine of Tiffin; and sister, Carol (Lawrence) Shook of Tiffin. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Hoover.

A celebration of life will be held May 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the First Church of God, 7968 US 23, Risingsun.

Comments

comments