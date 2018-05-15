Richard L. Payne

Richard (Dick) L. Payne was born January 8, 1932 in Mt Clemens, MI, and passed away May 8, 2018.

His childhood years were spent in Michigan, Illinois and Ohio towns.

He married Suzanne Maloney, who survives him.

He received his BSBA from The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH, and an MBA from the San Jose State University, CA. As a Navy Corpsman, he served with the 1st Marine Division in Korea in 1952-53, where he received a Purple Heart after being wounded in action. He was a life member of DAV, Amvets, Korean War Veterans Assoc., and the First Marine Division Assoc.

Dick is also survived by his daughter, Liann Payne Arnold (Phil) of Eatonville, WA; son, Michael Payne of Mammoth Lakes, CA; sister, Deborah Snyder (Doug) of Findlay, OH; and brother, Browning Payne of Fostoria, OH; as well as numerous nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Ann Dauterman.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, genealogy and meeting with his USMC friends. Dick taught school in California and Washington, retiring from Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom, where he was a business instructor and served as a Division Chair.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at New Tacoma Cemetery’s Chambers Creek Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA.

In lieu of flowers, make contributions to Mary Bridge Brigade, PO Box 5299, MS:311-1-MBB, Tacoma, WA 98415 for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Center.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments