Helen M. Groves, 81 of Fostoria, passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo.

She was born September 6, 1936 in Fostoria to George C. and Pearl (Filhart) Nominee.

The third in birth order of 10 children, Helen is survived by three sisters, Doris Isaac of Bloomville, Juanita (Marc) Eisler of AZ and Janice Nominee of Fostoria; four brothers, Jim (Jan) Nomina of Fostoria, Norman (Sandi Thompson) Nominee of AZ, Ronald (Penny) Nominee of Findlay and Joe (Lynda) Nominee of AZ; and her children, Becky (Walter) Merrick of Fremont, Indiana, Cindy (Jim) Miller of Fostoria, Jeff Baker of Toledo and Julie (Rick) Hook of Fostoria.

MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

