Gale L. Evans

Gale Leroy Evans, 80 of Fostoria, passed away on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Gale was born on January 6, 1938 to the late Ray and Hazel (Schrieber) Evans. He married the love of his life, Catherine (Combs), on February 7, 1974 in Middletown, Ohio, and she has been awaiting him in Heaven since January 18, 2008.

Also preceding him in death are a son, Douglas Evans; four brothers, Martin, George, James and Don Evans; a sister, Imogene Evans; and two grandsons, Joshua and Derek.

Preserving Gale’s memory are a brother, Dale (Marlene) Evans of Wayne; two sisters, Sandy Ferrell of Frenchburg, KY, and Waunetta Wiechman of Findlay; his children, Lee (Vickie) Evans, Renee (Lee) Vanderpool, Vondal (Erin) Brewer, Jimmy (Penny) Brewer, Kenny (Andrea) Brewer, Darrin Evans, Joan Chartrand, Karen Brewer and Penny Evans; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many nieces and nephews; and a beloved cat, Smokie.

Prior to his graduation from Elmwood High School, Gale excelled in sports and held a long-time record for shot-put. Afterwards, Mr. Evans proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he had been stationed in Germany. In his later years, Gale retired from IDI Industries in Fostoria.

Gale will be best remembered for his caring and gentle manner. He was always the first to lend a helping hand.

Gale enjoyed spending his free time fishing, reading, playing Sudoku, watching the ball games and gardening. He also enjoyed orange milkshakes and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gale and his great-grandson, Landon, were best friends and were inseparable.

Arrangements are through Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne and his final resting place will be alongside his loving wife in Graham Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled to be Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be with military honors on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. and there will be a luncheon at the American Legion in Bradner to follow. Military Honors will be performed by the Wood County Military Detail.

Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to Gale’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

