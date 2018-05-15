Eduvijes Stewart

Eduvijes “Vickie” (Galan) Stewart, 72 of Findlay, passed away at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018 at her residence.

She was born May 12, 1946 in Los Indios, Texas, to the late David P. and Maria “Ama” (Rodriguez) Galan. She married Charles Stewart on August 4, 1986 in Victoria, Texas, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 2003.

Surviving are her five children, Esmeralda (Larry) Aldridge of Columbus, Jose Navarro Sr. of Findlay, Mary (Eric) Antoszewski of South Carolina, Aquileo (Kristina Pepple) Navarro of Findlay and Alex Stewart of Findlay; and a brother, Ed Galan of Fostoria.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, May 16, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria, where a rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow at St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the family’s choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

