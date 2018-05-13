Barbara C. “JoAnne” Loeffler

Posted On Sun. May 13th, 2018
Barbara C. “JoAnne” Loeffler, 85, of Fostoria, passed away 12:01 p.m. Friday May 11, 2018 at Independence House, Fostoria.

She was born May 11, 1933 in Fostoria to the late Daniel and Leon (Hayfield) Claypool.

She married William J. Loeffler on June 16, 1954 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on May 13, 1992.

Barbara worked at RCA in Findlay for 22 years and was a member of High Street United Methodist Church and the Fostoria Area Historical Society.

A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday May 16, 2018 at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorials are suggested to Community Hospice Care, Tiffin c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830 who is handling arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com,

