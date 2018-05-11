Donald L. Evans

Donald Lee Evans, 80 of Tiffin and formerly of Fostoria, died Thursday, May 10, 2018 at St. Vincent’s in Toledo.

He was born December 29, 1937 in Cambridge, Ohio, to the late Robert Lee and Mary Grace (Knuff) Evans. He married Barbara Ann Binkley on May 12, 2001 in Fostoria, Ohio, and she survives in Tiffin.

Also surviving are daughters, Linda Mae (Randy) Jacobs of Helena and Rose Marie (Greg) Vanetta of Arcadia; sons, Robert David Evans of Fostoria and Anthony Woods of Helena; and seven stepchildren.

Memorial services may take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

