Dale Swope

Posted On Fri. May 11th, 2018
Dale Swope, 82 of Fostoria, Ohio, went to his Heavenly home on May 9, 2018 in Bridge Hospice Care Center.

He was born on July 18, 1935 to the late Ronald and Iva Swope. He graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1953. On February 12, 1956, Dale married Joyce Gwiner and she survives.

Dale is survived by his daughters, Deborah (Charles) Below of Wayne and Teresa (Roger) Manecke of West Millgrove; and son, Jeffrey (Amie) Swope of Huron, OH; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his pet dog, Raven.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Duane; and sister-in-law, Donna.

Per his wishes, his body was cremated and the family will have a private memorial at a later date.

HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Dale’s name may be made to Maranatha Bible Church Bus Fund, 10965 OH-613, Van Buren, Ohio 45889.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

