John A. Zender

John Alton Zender, 60 of Booker, TX, and formerly Fostoria, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018 in Texas.

John was born September 12, 1957 in Tiffin to the late Eugene and Doris (Humbert) Zender.

Surviving is a daughter, Erin Zender of Booker, TX; seven brothers and sisters, Gene Zender of Findlay, Jan Swisher, Janice Brossia, Janet Smith, Joe (Sandra) Zender and Jeanine (Steve) Patterson, all of Fostoria, and Jane (Jay) Morris of Zanesville; and he was loved by many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert N. Zender; and two nephews.

John was a 1975 graduate of Fostoria High School and former member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church. He loved fishing and spending time on the lake and with his family. He was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John will be announced at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Church or local humane society c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Hoening & Son Funeral Home.

