Anna M. Benavides, 61 of Fremont, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at the Bethesda Care Center in Fremont.

Anna was born on October 2, 1956 in Chicago, IL, to the late Charlotte Nowicki. She married Joseph M. Benavides in Ohio on March 11, 1974 and he survives.

Other survivors include her children, Joseph (Janelle) Benavides of Tiffin and Tamara (Benavides) Minich of RisingSun; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, John Kleinmark of Tenn., Dean Hottenstein of Fostoria and Roger Hottenstein of Ohio; three sisters, Pam Kleinmark of Michigan, Sue Kleinmark of Washington and Linda Kleinmark of Ohio; a step-brother, Chris Smith of Nebraska and a step-sister Mona Hoyer of Ohio.

Anna worked at Betty Jane and Work Connections in Tiffin. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. She was a graduate of Fostoria High School.

Anna was preceded in death by her mother; a son, Richard Benavides; and a sister, Cherie Kleinmark.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tiffin with the Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. A Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior to the service.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin.

Burial will follow the services on Saturday at the parish cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments