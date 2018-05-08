Phyllis A. Cullison, 75 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018 at her home.

She was born February 9, 1943 in Genoa, Ohio, to the late Amos and Lillian (Florals) Gregg. She married Donald D. Cullison on Dec. 24, 1995 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving is a daughter, Robin Smith-Studva of Fostoria; sons, Tony Smith and John Wengrow, both of Bowling Green; step-sons, Dan Cullison of MA, Dean Cullison of Zephyhills, FL, and Darrin Cullison and Dusty Cullison, both of Darlington, S.C.; 16 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A 1961 graduate of Pemberville High School, Phyllis was semi-retired and worked for more than 30 years as a dental assistant, lastly working for Dr. Tim Sulken, DDS in Fostoria. She was a Fostoria Charter Member and member of the Am Vets and American Legion.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with the Reverend Donald Goodwin officiating.

Visitation is Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Bradner Cemetery in Bradner, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.

