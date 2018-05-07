Julia Mae (Warren) Graham, 61, of Kansas, passed away Thursday May 3, 2018 at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

She was born November 29, 1956 in Salem, Indiana to the late James Dewey and Jocelyn Faye (Cole) Warren.

She married Ray Graham on August 12, 1983 in Bloomdale and he survives in Kansas.

Also surviving is a daughter, Rachel Graham of Indianapolis, IN and 2 grandsons, Marc Anthony and Raymond Hall-Graham.

She is preceded in death by her step-father, Roy Snyder.

Julia was a homemaker and previously worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant. She enjoyed collecting antiques, arts and crafts, going to zoos and spending time outdoors, especially with her horses and cats.

A special thanks to Good Shepherd Home and the Elmwood Assisted Living at The Shawhan for their outstanding care and support for Julia.

Private family burial will take place at Kansas Cemetery.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com

