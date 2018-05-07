Eugene B. “Gene” Walters, 89, of Fostoria, passed away at 12:45 p.m. Friday May 4, 2018 at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

He was born June 14, 1928 in Wood County to the late John and Emma (Siebenaller) Walters. He married Jeanne Wyans January 16, 1949 in Greenup, KY and she died February 7, 2010.

Surviving are four children, Jacki (Bruce) Way, Toledo, Vicki (Tim) Sulken, Fostoria, Brad (Marcia) Walters, Pickerington and Kelli (Mark) Gilliland, Risingsun; seven grandchildren, Chris Peiffer, Patrick Sulken, Meghaan, Katie and Andy Walters; Danielle Keel and Alexa Smalley; five great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emily Peiffer, Braedon Keel, Madilynn and Dawson Smalley. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Robert, Paul, Harold, John, Donald, Richard and Myron; and two sisters, Esther Belle Walters and Emma Beeson.

Gene was a 1946 graduate of Hopewell Loudon High School where he played basketball. He was a lifelong carpenter and member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church. He also served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday May 8, 2018 at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with the Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Sand Ridge Cemetery, Bascom where the Fostoria United Veterans will provide military honors.

Memorials are suggested to Boys Town, St. Wendelin School Educational Foundation or Good Shepherd Home’s Good Samaritan Fund c/o the funeral home.

