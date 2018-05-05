Robert L. Collins, 84 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Thursday, May 3, 2018 at the Independence House, Fostoria.

Robert was born August 31, 1933 in Sandfork, West Virginia, to Duffy and Bonnie (Pritt) Collins. He married Ada Young June 6, 2009 in Fostoria, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Ada Collins of Fostoria; sons, Aaron (Roberta) Collins of Fostoria and John (Denise) Collins of FL; daughter, A. Renee (Robert) Ewing of Oregon; brother, Rolla Collins of Canton; sisters, Dorthea Latta of North Canton and Elouise Jordan of Columbus; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Bobby Collins; and several brothers and sisters.

Robert was a self-employed truck driver for many years and a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Bob was also a member of AmVets, United Sportsmen, Moose and Eagles and life member of VFW, all in Fostoria, as well as a member of D of A. He loved traveling, gardening, hunting and fishing.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 7, 2018 at noon at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Reverend Paul Myers officiating. Visitation will be from 10-12 p.m. (two hours prior to services) Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

