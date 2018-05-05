Mario Bernal, 61 of Houston, Texas, and formerly of Fostoria, passed away on April 26, 2018 at his residence with his loving wife and family by his side.

He was born on July 25, 1956 in Fostoria to Ismael B. and Maria (Carmona) Bernal, and she survives in Texas. He married Trinida Guerrero on November 18, 1994 and she survives in Texas.

Also surviving are three daughters, Jessica Bernal of California, Kristina Lamance of Texas and Lindsey Bernal of Texas; five grandchildren, Levi of California and Maddie, Caleb, Liam and Gavin, all of Texas; mother-in-law, Rosemary Guerrero of Texas; father-in-law, Guadalupe Guerrero of Texas; 10 siblings, Marvin (Yolanda) Bernal of Fostoria, Mike (Maria) Bernal of San Antonio, Aurora Robinson of Fostoria, Bob (Krista) Bernal of Fostoria, Alice (Butch) Gonzales of Issaquah, Washington, Raul (Rachel) Bernal of San Antonio, Estela Bernal of San Antonio, Sylvia (Abel) Leal Jr. of Fostoria, John (Brenda) Bernal of Fostoria and Rose (Raymond) Valdez of San Antonio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Joe Bernal Sr.

Mario was a 1975 Fostoria High School graduate and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg, Texas, and a former member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria.

He enjoyed fishing, singing, listening to music, dancing, being silly, laughing and reminiscing. Mario was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He loved his time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Mario was a kind-hearted person who would find good in everyone and will be greatly missed.

A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria. Visitation will take place one hour prior starting at 6 p.m.

Interment, with full military honors, took place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg, TX.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

