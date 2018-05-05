Eric S. Dunbar

Posted On Sat. May 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Eric S. Dunbar, 50 of Fostoria, passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at his home.

He was born October 24, 1967 in Fostoria to the late Ronald S. and Letha Mae (Norman) Dunbar.

Surviving is a son, Bryce E. Dunbar of Fostoria; daughter, Erica S. Dunbar; and a sister, Leatrice (Chester) Depp, Fostoria.

He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Regina Dunbar.

Eric was a 1986 graduate of Fostoria High School. He worked at Hearthside Food Solutions in McComb, with more than 20 years of service. He had been a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Fostoria.

In his spare time he enjoyed grilling out, sports cars and watching movies and cooking shows on television. He also enjoyed rooting on his favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints.

Visitation is Tuesday, May 8, 2018 from 10″”11 a.m. at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, OH 44830. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Merle Robinson presiding.

Committal service and burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfunerlhome.com.

