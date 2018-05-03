George J. Pappas, 96, of Fostoria, passed away Tuesday May 1, 2018 at Blanchard Valley Hospital Findlay.

He was born February 17, 1922 in Toledo to the late James and Ioanna “Anna” (Foussianes) Pappas, who were immigrants from Greece. He married Mary M. Brown October 6, 1962 in Fostoria and she survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are daughters, Cleoann (Matt) Custer and Georgia (Chris) Iannantuono, both of Fostoria; grandchildren, Zachary Stumpf, Brianna (Victor) Stumpf, Andrianna (Corey) Baker, George (Brandi) Iannantuono, Samantha Custer, Anthony (Heather) Iannantuono and Amy (Todd) LaRowe; great-grandchildren, Andrew Custer, Alexandria Iannantuono and George Baker; sister-in-law, Eileen Pappas, Centerville; along with many loving nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Catherine (Ralph) Hartley; and brother, Michael Pappas.

George’s parents were immigrants from Greece who operated a candy store. George dropped out 6 months shy of an accounting degree to take over the family business, and developed this into Candyland Restaurant. George remained at the helm of Candyland for seven decades, “retiring” at the young age of eighty, but his presence remained for years after. He loved his family fiercely, but he also loved the city of Fostoria, which he called home his entire life. If ever there was a “Mr. Fostoria”, George would be it. In 2007, Pappas Point was dedicated to George, with the mayor proclaiming June 19th as George Pappas day. George was the original “local shopper”, and bragged to many about the beauty and possibilities that lied in his small hometown.

Many people fondly remember George as the man with the bow tie, always smiling, making milkshakes, malts and sodas. A child’s visit was never complete without the complimentary piece of juicy fruit gum. George loved his customers dearly, and never forgot a face. He served generations of families, becoming one of the most familiar faces of Fostoria. Everyone who met George loved him. George had a philosophy of never speaking harshly to or about anyone. He provided free meals during the rough economy to those who could not afford a meal, and sealed all his dealings with a gentlemen’s handshake.

As a youth, George loved baseball, taking many trips by train with his father to Detroit or Toledo to watch the Tigers. While at Candyland, George met a beautiful Greek/Italian women named Mary, who became the love of his life. They became parents of two daughters, who were the center of George’s world. Family meant everything to him, and he provided love and support throughout his nearly 100 years of life.

George was a 1940 graduate of Fostoria High School and attended Toledo University. He was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Toledo and life member of the Fostoria Moose. He retired in 2002 as the owner and operator of their longtime family restaurant Candyland, Fostoria.

Dad taught not only his girls but grandchildren humility, integrity and patience. Dad spent his life “serving” others, and he will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. George was the best husband, dad, “papou” and friend that anyone could ask for.

Visitation is Friday May 4, 2018 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Funeral service is 10:00 am Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Larry Legakis presiding. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin School, Greater Fostoria Community Foundation or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy maybe made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments