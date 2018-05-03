Captain Richard F. Wilcox

Captain Richard F. “Dick” Wilcox of Powell, Ohio, went to be with his heavenly father on April 28, 2018 at 1:30 a.m. with family at his side.

He was born June 16, 1934 in Iler, Ohio, to Josephine A. (Doe) and Lester F. Wilcox. He graduated from Fostoria High School in 1952 and served in the United States Marine Corp 1952-1955. He was employed with the Fostoria Ohio Police Department from 1955-1959 attaining the rank of Lieutenant.

He attended North Western University. Dick graduated with the 52nd class Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in January 1960. He retired as a Captain, Commander of the General Headquarters Investigation Section, with more than 29 years of service, in March 1989. He was a certified Polygraph Examiner and Investigative Hypnotist conducting numerous cases involving Central Ohio Law Enforcement Agencies, Courts and Prosecutors offices. He served as Chief, Special Investigations, Ohio Department of Liquor Control 1989-1992.

Dick was a life member of The Ohio Polygraph Association, American Legion (Bucyrus), Fraternal Order of Eagles, Loyal Order of Moose (Indian Lake), Fraternal Order of Police (Capital City Lodge #9), Aladdin Shrine Temple, AASR Valley of Columbus, Blendon Masonic Lodge (Westerville), Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirees Association and Ohio Troopers Association.

He was an avid OSU basketball and football fan, working more than 45 years in the stadium. He thoroughly enjoyed boating, fishing and outdoor activities at Indian Lake. He dearly loved his family and grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events.

Preceded in death were parents Josephine A. and Lester F. Wilcox of Fostoria, Ohio; son, Mark A. Wilcox of Stow, Ohio; brother, Reverend Lester J. Wilcox of Alamogordo, New Mexico; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Holobaugh of Grove City, Ohio.

He is survived by devoted wife, Sandy Wilcox of Powell, Ohio, married for 35 years; son, Bob Harlow (Brandi) of Galena, Ohio; daughter, Debbie Logozzo (Mike) of Powell, Ohio; grandchildren, Ian Harlow, Kaitlyn Logozzo, Nate Logozzo and Gracie Harlow; numerous nieces and nephews; and his fur buddy, Trooper.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL 450 W. Olentangy Street in Powell, Ohio 43065, where a funeral service will take place on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Joel Baer officiating. Interment will follow in Flint Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation in Dick’s honor to the Delaware County Humane Society.

To send an online condolence, visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.

