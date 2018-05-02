Jean C. Dorsey, 71 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018 at St. Catherine’s Manor in Fostoria, Ohio.

She was born April 12, 1947 in Mechanicsburg, PA, to the late Ralph and Jean (Moore) Dorsey

She is survived by nieces, Nicole Dorsey, Michelle Lamalie and Christy Johnson; and nephew, Stephen Dorsey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Clyde Dorsey.

A 1967 graduate of Northern High School in Dillsburg, PA, Jean was a homemaker and babysat for many nieces, nephews and area children. She attended the Fostoria Church of God in Fostoria and was a former member of the Fostoria Eagle’s Club, Moose Lodge and AMVETS.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11 a.m at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Pastor Donald Goodwin officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

