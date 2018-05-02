Hildegarde E. Boes, 93 of New Riegel, died at 2:55 p.m. Monday, April 9, 2018 at her son’s residence.

She was born July 5, 1924 in Krefield, Germany, to Hubert J. and Bertha (Smits) Meurer. She married Wilbert J. “Pete” Boes in October, 1950 in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He died January 31, 2010.

Survivors include three sons, John Boes of Ramsay, Mich., Gary Boes of Chicago and Thomas (Gail) Boes of New Riegel; and a step son, Richard Boes of Stony Ridge.

Visitation and a funeral Mass took place Monday, April 30, 2018 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Revs. Gary Walters and Timothy Kummerer officiated and burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to F.A.C.T., or the Calvert Catholic Schools W.J. Boes Educational Fund.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419-447-3113).

