Franklin E. Long Sr.

Franklin E. “Frank” Long Sr., 70, passed away at 11:42 a.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018 at his home.

Frank was born November 16, 1947 in Arcadia to the late Robert Croyle Long and Bonnie (Workley) Long Weaks. On October 3, 1977, he married the love of his life, Barbara A. “Barb” (Kryza) Long, who survives in Lima.

He is also survived by two sons, Franklin E. “Frank” Long Jr. and Derek Michael Long; daughter, Heidi Long; step-daughter, Jodi (Dan) Burkhart Jones; and a sister, Julie (Bob) Conner.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Judy Baker will officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.

Military Honors will be provided by the VFW 1275 and the United States Marines.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International to purchase Bibles and spread the TRUTH, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

