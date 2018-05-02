Alberta M. Day, 92 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018 at the St. Catherine’s Manor in Fostoria.

She was born October 18, 1925 in Nicholas County, KY, to Jesse and Mabel (Davis) Morris. She married Ronald “Tommy” Day October 18, 1958 in Paris, KY, and he preceded her in death on May 23, 2014

Surviving is a daughter, Mabel (Steven) Smith of Fostoria; seven grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kenneth Hopping; brother, William Morris; and sister, Evelyn Hopping.

A 1943 graduate of Paris High School in Paris, KY, Alberta was a homemaker.

Memorial services will take place on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with Pastor Donald Goodwin officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will be in Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

