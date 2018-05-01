Roy R. Sleek

Roy Roger Sleek, 73, died peacefully in his sleep at his Fremont home on Saturday, Apr. 28, 2018.

Born in Kansas, OH, on Apr. 19, 1945, Roy was a son of William H. and Ardella I. (Ickes) Sleek. As a 1964 graduate of Lakota High School, he began working with Armstrong Air as a furnace and air conditioning technician. He put in over 41 years, retiring in 2006.

As a hobby, Roy liked carpentry. Construction was his passion and he took great pride in building his own home.

On Sept. 30, 1989, he married Sally A. Condon in Norwalk. Sally survives.

Roy will be well remembered as a member of the Sleek Brothers’ Band in which he played the electric bass guitar. He was a social member of the Fremont VFW, the Clyde Moose and the Fremont and Bellevue Eagles. He also enjoyed going to car shows.

Surviving are his children, Theresa (Pete) Davis of Summerville, SC, Wendi (Rob) Nicely and Kevin (Kim) Sleek, all of Green Springs, and Tina (Joe) Jablonsky of Englewood, FL; grandchildren, Jessica Hortshorn, Dylan Kramer, Adam Nicely, Dalton Davis, Brodie Sleek, Jonah Sleek, Zackary Vogt, Elizabeth Meiser and Dylan and Collin McGough; great grandchildren, Garett and Kali Hartshorn; and siblings, Ada Mae Meyers of Bradner, Joseph Ray Sleek of Helena, Tony Sleek of Millbury, Gene Sleek of Gibsonburg, Earl Sleek of Fostoria and Ned Sleek and Nancy Biddle, both of Kansas.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Goldie Bowers, Wilber and Raymond Sleek, Dorothy Ickes and Harry, Tex and Lucy Sleek.

Family and friends will be welcomed on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 1-7 p.m. at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, where funeral services will begin at 7 p.m.

Memorial donations may be directed to ProMedica Memorial Hospice.

To view Roy’s Video Tribute or to express an online condolence, visit www.hermanfh.com.

