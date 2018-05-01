Karen S. Irving

Karen Sue Irving, 51 of Tiffin, died at noon Sunday, April 29, 2018 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Karen went to be with the Lord after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born April 17, 1967 in Tiffin to Robert D. and Joyce A. (Bentz) McKinney. Her mother survives in Tiffin. She married Joseph F. Irving Jr. on June 25, 1988 in St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, and he survives.

Other survivors include a son, Joseph F. (Ashley) Irving, III, and a daughter, Hollie M. (Jeffrey Fox) Irving, both of Tiffin; three grandsons, Ryker Van Der Laar, Luke and Waylon Irving; a granddaughter, Lillian Fox; a brother, William D. McKinney of Tiffin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father.

All of her life, Karen was an educator. Karen graduated from Hopewell-Loudon High School in 1985, Heidelberg College with a Bachelors degree in Early Childhood Education in 1989, Bowling Green State University in 1990 with a certificate in special education and Heidelberg College in 1997 with a Masters degree in Education with a concentration in psychology. She was a teacher at Hopewell-Loudon Elementary School for 20 years. She then worked at Irving Equipment and in the Tiffin-Seneca Public Library Junior Dept.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic minister and a member of its bell choir, F.A.C.T., Tiffin Right to Life and treasurer of St. Vincent de Paul.

She was “Na-Na Karen” to her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and taking them to the library. She also enjoyed spending time with her pets, Pepper and Cadbury.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018 at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St. in Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419-447-3113). A parish wake service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 at the funeral home, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. The Rosary will be recited in church 20 minutes prior to Mass. Rev. Gary Walters will officiate and burial will take place later in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Church, F.A.C.T., Tiffin-Seneca Public Library Junior Dept. or Community Hospice Care.

