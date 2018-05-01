Jean C. Dorsey

Jean C. Dorsey, 71 of Fostoria, died Sunday, April 29, 2018 at St. Catherine’s Manor in Fostoria.

Arrangements are pending at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

