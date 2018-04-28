Eric P. Daniels, 49 of Risingsun, Ohio, died Sunday morning, April 22, 2018 near Risingsun.

He was born on August 28, 1968 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Rex J. and Martina (Garlick) Daniels. Eric married Julie M. Reinhart on July 4, 2000 in Gatlinburg, TN, and she survives.

Also surviving is his father, Rex (Cheryl Brown) Daniels of Cokeburg, PA; sons, Bill Martinez of Fostoria and Cody Daniels; daughter, Amber (Aaron) Grover of Bradner; brothers, John (Camilla) Daniels of Jacksonville, FL, Walter Kreais of Knightdale, N.C. and Mark (Sonya) Ball of Findlay; sisters, Eran Kreais of Tiffin and Amy Bryant of Findlay; and grandchildren, Makenzie, Ian, Kelsey and Makayla.

He is preceded by his mother.

Eric loved his family; they meant everything to him. He enjoyed his Harley Davidson and his big four-wheel drive truck, as well as camping, fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Fostoria Eagles Club and a former volunteer fireman for Liberty Township.

Eric was a Millwright & Welder for Morgan Advanced Materials in Fostoria.

A memorial service will be on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with the Pastor Donald Goodwin officiating.

Friends may call on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

At the conclusion of the service there will be a memorial ride in Eric’s honor. Following the ride, the family will then be receiving guest at Fostoria Eagles Club for a time of food and fellowship.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

