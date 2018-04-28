Donald B. Klotz, 79, of Findlay, peacefully passed away and entered his eternal home in Heaven on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Sycamore Run Nursing Home.

He was born on January 7, 1939 in Sandusky County to the late Byron and Lillian (Cobb) Klotz. On July 14, 1958, Donald married his darling Patricia Parman, a marriage that would last 59 wonderful years.

Donald graduated from Risingsun High School in 1957. He was a Kansas, Ohio volunteer Fireman and a licensed umpire for high school and college softball and baseball in Ohio and Florida. In 1993, Donald retired from Atlas Crankshaft, Fostoria, Ohio after 31 ½ years of service. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed traveling, sports, and working outside and in his rose garden.

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; daughters, Lynn (William) Webster, Diana (Dale) Moyer, Sandra (Steve) Bowles and LeeAnn (Tim) Graydon; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Richard, Stanley and Douglas Klotz; sister, Joyce Risch; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Klotz and Sarah Klotz. In addition to his mother and father, Donald was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl, Robert and David; and sister, Judy Walby.

Our family is so grateful for each one that was a part of Don’s care during his long journey with Parkinson’s and dementia. He is now at rest in the arms of his Heavenly Father.

Friends and family may visit on Monday, April 30, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). Visitation will continue on Tuesday, May 1st from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. following visitation. Pastor Gordon Dickson will officiate. Interment will follow in Seneca Memory Gardens, Tiffin, Ohio.

Memorial contributions in Donald’s name may be made to Life Care Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

