Barbara J. Long

Barbara Jean Long, 86 of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at 1:05 a.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 18, 1931 in Ohio City, Van Wert County, Ohio, to the late Jethro and Dorothy (Brown) Burch.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Burns of Marietta, GA, Lauren Long of Bristow, VA, and Tanya Long of Los Angeles, CA; sisters, Lela Crawford of Toledo, OH, Lois Burch of Youngstown, OH, Carolyn Jones of Fort Wayne, IN, and Catherine Burch of Fort Wayne, IN; brother, Jethro Burch of Springfield, OH; grandchildren, Jenifer (Jacob) Ray of Sugar Hill, GA, Alicia Burns of Toledo, OH, Aron Long of Louisville, KY, and Indya Davis of Bristow, VA; great grandchildren, Jaidyn and Johana Ray; and many other loving family members.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Fredrick Burch; and her sisters, Betty Garnes and Deborah Weiker.

A Ceremony of Life Service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, OH, with Chaplain Karen Kosberg presiding. Interment will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery, Ohio City, OH.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Society of Transplantation at 1120 Route 73, Suite 200, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054 or donate online at www.power2save.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

