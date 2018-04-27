Marguerite E. Boes

Marguerite E. (Arbogast) Boes died on Wednesday April 25, 2018 at 8:45 p.m. at John & Lisa’s home surrounded by her loving family.

Marguerite was born on April 30, 1934 to Charles and Loretta (Reinhart) Arbogast near Tiffin. She married Eugene P. Boes on June 27, 1953 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Frenchtown, Ohio.

She is survived by husband, Eugene; six children: four sons, Michael (Sandie) of Anna, TX, John (Lisa) of Alvada, OH, Donald (Sandy) of Greensboro, NC, Frank (Missy) of Portage, OH, and two daughters, Theresa (Jerry) Barrett of Leonard, MI, and Mary (Greg) Bussing of Sylvania OH; 12 grandchildren, Alecia (Melissa) Barrett, Elizabeth (Daniel) Bryan, Miranda Boes, Anthony (Cassie) Barrett, Bryan Bussing, Josh Boes, Kyle Bussing, Nicholas Barrett, Emily Boes, Julia Boes, Aaron Boes and Alexander Boes; three step-grandchildren, Joel (Rachel) Schaffner, Jason (Brittannie) Schaffner and Melissa (Blake) Ross; one great granddaughter, Skyler Barrett; seven step-great grandchildren, Isaac, Aiden, Evan, Hailey, Ryan, Mckenzie and Austin; sister, Rita Mae (Robert) Kelbley; brothers, Harlen (Rosie) and Louis Arbogast; sisters-in-law, Marian, Dorothy and Eloise Arbogast; and many Godchildren and nieces and nephews.

Marguerite was very active in her church and community. She served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister and usher at All Saint Catholic Church, New Riegel. She was past president of the Toledo Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, All Saints Rosary Altar Society, New Riegel Women of the Moose Chapter 253, New Riegel American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the Associates of NCCW.

She was a Red Cross blood donor of over 20 gallons. She enjoyed working at the sharing kitchens in Fostoria and Tiffin.

Marguerite was a 1952 graduate of McCutchenville High School, from Terra Tech in 1989, from Tiffin University in 1991 and from Dayton University in 1999. She retired from Atlas Crankshaft in 1988, worked as director of Religious Education at New Riegel from 1995 to 2005.

She loved to travel in the United States, Europe, Alaska and Cancun. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, baking, canning and making strawberry jam.

Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul, Lawrence, Urban, Eugene, Marion, Lester and infant Joseph; and sisters-in-law, Peg, Eileen, Katie and Jeannette Arbogast.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018 at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830. Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Memorial services by Women of the Moose will take place at 7 p.m. and the American Legion Auxiliary service at 6:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 30, 2018 at All Saints Catholic Church, New Riegel, with Rev. Timothy Kummerer presiding. Visitation is also one hour before the funeral mass at the church. Entombment will be at Seneca Memory Gardens, Tiffin.

Memorials may be made to All Saints Catholic Church, New Riegel or Bridge Palliative & Hospice Care.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

