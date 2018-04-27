Andrew H. Shaull, 85 of Alvada, passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

He was born December 8, 1932 in Seneca County to Thomas C. and Edna (Kimmet) Shaull. He married Maureen (Ink) Shaull. They later divorced and she survives him in Findlay.

Also surviving are his daughter, Julie Gaietto of Bascom; two sons, Tim Shaull of St. Mary’s, Ohio, and Scott Shaull of Findlay; grandchildren, Jeremy Gaietto, Caitlin Dewald, Joe Shaull and Franny Capponi; and two sisters, Louise Noel of Fostoria and Dolores Williams of Ravenna, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Margaret Shaull and Mary Riehlmann; and two brothers, Paul and John Shaull.

Andy was a U.S Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War Era, for which we are forever a grateful nation.

Andy was a 1951 St. Wendelin High School graduate and co-captain of the football team. He was a member of All Saints Parish, New Riegel. He was a Toledo Local 50 Pipefitter for more than 40 years.

Andy enjoyed time with friends at the New Riegel Moose and watching Sprint Car racing in Attica and Fremont. A sports booster, he was also a fan and supporter of Hopewell-Loudon football.

He enjoyed the outdoors and all it had to offer. He especially enjoyed going to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with his son, Tim. And he loved his grandchildren!

Dad lived a good, long life and was very much loved. We will miss him.

A memorial visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at HOENING FUNERAL Home, 242 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria. A memorial service will begin in the funeral home at 3 p.m. with military honors provided by the Fostoria United Veterans. Andy will be treating friends and family at the New Riegel Moose following the service.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Seneca County Park District.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoening funeralhome.com.

