Thrasilla M. Elchert-Keefe

Thrasilla M. “Terri” Elchert-Keefe, 73 of Fostoria, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Good Shepherd Home, where she had resided.

She was born September 2, 1944 in Fostoria to the late Urban A. and Mary Ann (Beck) Huss-Elchert.

Surviving are three children, Kevin (Angela) Keefe Sr. of Fostoria, Erick T. (Ann) Keefe of Fostoria and Kaylyn M. (Tracy) Stander of Fostoria; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Julia (Edward) Tiell of New Riegel and Nadine (the late James) Ward of New Riegel; and brother, Justin (Darlene) Elchert of New Riegel.

She was also preceded in death by three infant children.

Terri was a longtime Hancock County farmer who had worked for Dr. Kidd for 20 years, Hanco-Ambulance for 10 years and drove school bus for 8 years with Fostoria City Schools. She was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and a 1962 graduate of St. Wendelin High School. She had also served as a volunteer for the Washington Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Arcadia, for more than 15 years.

Visitation is Friday, April 27, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow in Arcadia Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Keefe family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Good Shepherd Home staff for their kindness and care extended to Terri over the past 7 years.

