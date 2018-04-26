Patricia J. Bowman, 85 of Fostoria, passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

She was born on October 14, 1932 in Fostoria to Harold and Thoral Mae (Cupp) Dauterman. She married John Bowman and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2011.

Surviving are her three sons, Guy Bowman of Denver, Colorado, Neil (Cindy) Bowman of Sycamore, Ohio, and Lee (Mary) Bowman of Indianapolis, Indiana; one sister, Audrey (Paul) Brenaman of Florida; two brothers, Bill (Gloria) Dauterman of Tennessee and Jack (Joyce) Dauterman of Columbus, Ohio; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Harold Dauterman.

Patricia was a 1950 Fostoria High School graduate. She retired from the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library where she was a reference librarian.

She was a member of the Fostoria Historical Society for many years, loved jazz music, singing, dancing, golf and was gifted in crafting and multi-tasking. She is described by her family and friends as having a great sense of humor.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Donald Goodwin presiding. Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorial contributions are requested to Kaubisch Memorial Public Library Central.

