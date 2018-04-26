P. Richard Danner

P. Richard “Dick” “Mr. TV” Danner, 86 of Fostoria, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Heartland of Waterville in Waterville, Ohio.

He was born on February 11, 1932 to Byron Lesslie and Martha M. (Vildbrandt) Danner. He married Patti J. Hollenbaugh at the First ENR Church in Fostoria on June 30, 1950 and she survives him in Fostoria.

He is also survived by a two daughters, Snooki K. Sumpter and Stacie E. (Jarrod) Cooper, both of Fostoria; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by two sons, Richard “Scott” Danner (2009) and Paul Steven Danner (1978); five infant sons; and a brother, Donald John Danner (2001).

Dick owned and operated Dick’s TV, Antenna & Towers Service, celebrating 65 years of service in May of 2016. He could put antennas up in his sleep!

Dick was a 1950 Fostoria High School graduate. He was a member of the Fostoria Elks Lodge, American Legion, Am Vets, Fostoria Eagles, Moose Lodge, Sportsman’s club and Dad’s Club. He was also a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Bettesville.

Dick sponsored many ball clubs and bowling clubs, both youth and adult, and participated in both. He played with teams in Findlay, Tiffin and Fostoria and won the State Championship in softball in 1956. He was a “dyed in wool” Cleveland Cavaliers, Indians and Browns fan.

He enjoyed boating and fishing, and fishing”¦ and fishing some more, fish fry’s, super bowl parties and spending time with family and friends, to include Christmas Eve when everyone came to the Danner’s home.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, Fostoria, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments