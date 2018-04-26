Previous Story
Andrew H. Shaull
Andrew H. Shaull, 85 of Alvada, passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Brookdale Findlay. Funeral arrangements are pending with Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.
