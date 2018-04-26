Andrew H. Shaull

Posted On Thu. Apr 26th, 2018
Andrew H. Shaull, 85 of Alvada, passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Brookdale Findlay. Funeral arrangements are pending with Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.

