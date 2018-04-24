Sylvia M. Guernsey

Sylvia Marie Tanner Guernsey, 82 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Feb. 3, 2018 in Fostoria.

Sylvia was born July 3, 1935 in La Marque, Texas, to Jesse and Pearl (Schoeppe) Tanner. The family lived in several Southern states during the Depression, but she considered Racine, Wisconsin, her hometown.

She married Earl Guernsey on Oct. 23, 1954 in Racine. For Earl’s career with the YMCA, the family moved to Janesville, Wisconsin, and then to Anderson, Indiana. They settled in Fostoria in 1965.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Nancy Jung.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Paula) of Carmel, Indiana; daughter, Susan of St. Paul, Minnesota; daughter, Sandra Hatfield of Risingsun, Ohio; five grandchildren, Talia (John-Mark) Stevens, Avital and Asher (Erica) Guernsey, and Michael and Emily Hatfield; great-grandsons, Liam and Rowan Stevens; brother, Ed Tanner of Neshkoro, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.

When Sylvia was in her 40s, she returned to school at Terra State Community College for an associate’s degree in business. She then became the office manager for the dental practice of Dr. Robert Hadacek until she retired in 1998.

She and Earl loved to travel, and she especially enjoyed a trip to Hawaii. They visited son Steve and his family in Israel and Germany. They also toured many areas in the United States.

Sylvia was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and volunteered with the Women’s Mission Group at the church and at the Sharing Kitchen. She worked on Red Cross blood drives and as a tutor for Project Read with Fostoria City Schools. She also volunteered at Red Bird Mission in Kentucky.

She had health problems as she grew older. The family thanks the staff of St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria for the excellent care they gave Sylvia.

A memorial service will take place at noon Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 Van Buren St. in Fostoria, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. Lunch will be served afterward.

In honor of Sylvia’s love of flowers, please wear something bright to the service.

Memorials preferred. Donations may be made to the Memorial Book Fund of Kaubisch Memorial Public Library or the Fostoria Wesley United Methodist Church.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with arrangements.

