Barry D. Turner, 51 of Fostoria, passed away on Sunday, April 22, 1018.

He was born March 4, 1967 in Fostoria to the late Richard J. and Pamela J. (McGough) Turner. He married Alecia S. Althaus on December 26, 1998 in Bloomdale, and she survives him in Fostoria.

Also left in sorrow are two daughters, Ashley and Amy Turner, both of Fostoria; and two brothers, Brian L. (Terri) of Benson, AZ, and Brett A. (Jenny) Turner of Findlay.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria.

Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Mike Spann and Pastor Brian Turner will officiate.

Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Turner family.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

