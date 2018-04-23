Betty J. Monday, 90 of Findlay passed away on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

She was born on March 25, 1928 in Fostoria to the late George and Emma

(Rossow) Burkhart. Betty married Orville R. Monday on September 6, 1947 and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2010.

Mrs. Monday is survived by three children; Janet (Gale-deceased) Colvin of Findlay, Sharon L. (Terry) McEntire of West Independence and Kevin R. (Marco) Monday of Findlay. She is also survived by four grandsons; Aaron J. (Candi) McEntire, Jonathan L. (Briana) McEntire, Shane M. Monday, Shawn C. (Tara) Monday and nine great-grandchildren; Coral, Cheyenne, Casey, Conner and Jenna McEntire, Cameron, Hamlin, Myles and Mariah Monday. One sister, Shirley Trask also survives in Springfield, MO and sister-in-law, Joyce Burkhart of FL.

She was preceded in death by her sisters; Mary Lou Swerlein, Joyce and Norma Burkhart and a brother, George Burkhart.

Betty was a 1946 graduate of Fostoria High School and a life-long member of West Independence United Methodist Church. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 from 2- 4 and 6-8 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour

(10-11 a.m.) prior to the service on Wednesday. The funeral

service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the West

Independence United Methodist Church with Pastor Erma Metzger officiating.

Burial will follow in Knollcrest Gardens, east of Findlay. Memorial contributions can expressed to the family by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.

