Jodi B. Sour

Posted On Sat. Apr 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Jodi Berdine Sour, 44 of Fostoria, Ohio, died on Thursday, April 19, 2018 in Findlay, Ohio

She was born on February 21, 1974 in Fremont, Ohio, to Robert and Doris (Diehl) Sour.

Surviving is her father and step-mother, Robert and Sharon Sour of Bellevue; and her sister, Pamela (Eugene) Seemer of Kansas City, MO.

Jodi is preceded in death by her mother.

Graveside services will be in Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

