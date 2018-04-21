Charles J. Wyant Sr.

Charles “Joe” J. Wyant Sr., 85 of Fremont, passed away 12:46 a.m. Friday, April 20, 2018 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Fremont.

He was born September 12, 1932 in Kansas to the late Earl and Bertha (Reinbolt) Wyant. Joe married Sally S. Stein on September 25, 1951 at Grace Lutheran Chapel, Fremont, and she survives in Fremont.

Also surviving are four children, C. Joe (Virginia) Wyant Jr. of Fremont, Jeffrey “Jeff” (Ana) Wyant of Long Beach, CA, Tammy Ruby of Oregon and Christopher “Chris” Wyant of Luckey; grandchildren, Jessica (Aarron) Weisenauer of Fremont, Tiffany Ruby of Oregon, Brittany Wyant of Lakewood, CA, Louise Reyes of Long Beach, CA and Alexis and Katie Wyant, both of Luckey; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Logan and Alivia Weisenauer; and sister, Jean (Dick) Stein of Winterhaven, Florida.

He was preceded in death a son-in-law, Keith Ruby; sister, Shirley Sullivan; and brothers, Richard “Dick” Wyant and Arthur “Art” Wyant.

Joe was a 1951 graduate of Jackson Burgoon High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. After graduation, he began working for Pfizer in Gibsonburg until its closing, and then retired in 1999 from National Lime and Stone Company, Carey.

He volunteered for WSOS Senior Citizen Programs for over 30 years and received the Senior Citizen Hall of Fame Award in 2014 for his outstanding contributions. He also volunteered at Sandco Industries.

Joe loved to travel and spend time with his kids and support grand and great-grandkids’ sporting events. He coached baseball and was a longtime Detroit Tigers and OSU fan. He was mild-mannered and good-hearted.

Visitation is Sunday, April 22, 2018 from 3-6 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria, OH 44830 and Monday, April 23, 2018 from 10-11 a.m. at Fremont Baptist Temple.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at Fremont Baptist Temple, 1150 S. CR 198 in Fremont, with Pastor Gary Click presiding. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery, Burgoon.

Memorials are suggested to the church or WSOS Senior Center Activities.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

