Randall J. Rickard

Randall “Randy” J. Rickard, 59 of Fostoria, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2018 at St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria.

He was born October 2, 1958 in Wood County to the late Jack and Datha (Ackerman) Rickard. He married Linda Garner on December 2, 1999 in Pike County and she survives him in Fostoria.

He is also survived by one son, Kenneth Wesley (Heather Tanner) Rickard of Fostoria; three daughters, Katrina Hosler of North Baltimore, April (Kenneth) Walker Jr. of Fostoria and Amy (Thomas) Heacock of Belmore; three sisters, Cathy (Carl) Frankfather of Portage, Jacque (Tom) Bateson of Bowling Green and Nancy German of Findlay; and one brother, Jamie (Kim) Rickard, of Delaware.

A celebration of life service will take place Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 1-5 p.m. at Mt. Zion United Brethren Church, 7481 Bays Rd. in Wayne, Ohio 43466.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rickard family, c/o Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

