Catherine A. Reineke, 58, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

She was born on September 7, 1959 in Toledo to James and Suzanne Matthews. Cathy graduated from Central Catholic High School. She worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio for a number of years until she met her former husband, William (Bill) F. Reineke Jr. After a short courtship, they were married on Valentine’s Day 1987 and Cathy moved to Tiffin, OH, to start a family.

Their first daughter, Suzanne, was born in 1988 and their second daughter, Jacquelyn, was born in 1991. Cathy loved raising her daughters. She could always be found in the kitchen cooking and baking. She loved entertaining and had an eye for decorating. She was involved in the Tiffin Community, especially in helping with her girls’ school.

In 2001, Cathy returned to Toledo and turned her passion for cleaning into her own business. She loved seeing the sparkling shine on the windows she cleaned (yes, she even did windows!). She thrived on a job well done.

In 2012, Cathy decided to go back to school to become an STNA (State-tested Nursing Assistant). Over the next few years, she channeled her caring heart into her work at home health facilities such as Interim Health Care, Grace Hospice and Otterbein Homes. She loved the day-to-day interaction with the residents and her goal was to always brighten their day

With her smile, her giggle, her interest in others, she left lasting impressions on everyone she encountered.

Cathy was preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Suzanne Matthews.

She is survived by her beautiful daughters, Suzanne (Weston Reinbolt) Reineke and Jacquelyn Reineke; sister, Carolyn (Mike) Challender; brothers, Jim (Mary Beth) Matthews, Joe (Jeanette) Matthews and Steve Matthews; nieces, Caitlin and Colleen Matthews; nephews, J.P. and Jack Matthews; and an abundance of aunts, uncles and cousins, too numerous to mention.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at The Most Blessed Sacrament Parish Church, 2240 Castlewood Drive, Toledo, Ohio 43613 with Rev. Frank Murd officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life with lunch at the church following Mass.

Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Catherine A. Reineke Memorial Fund, in care of the Tiffin Community Foundation (31 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883).

Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments